The cause of the collapse is still under investigation. Reports said an abnormal noise was heard and bits of material started falling off on one side of the two-tube tunnel. An evacuation was ordered as water rushed in.
The construction project appeared to have safety problems for some time. In March, two workers died in another part of the tunnel.
Zhuhai is a relatively wealthy coastal city at the mouth of the Pearl River delta, which is now being heavily developed for manufacturing and high-tech industries.
It was one of China’s early special economic zones when the ruling Communist Party started opening up the nation’s economy about 40 years ago.