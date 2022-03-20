Two bodies had been located in the water and were recovered by helicopter on Monday morning, a police statement said.

A third body had been recovered by a search vessel, police said.

“Air, land and water searches are ongoing in efforts to locate the two people who remain missing,” the statement said.

The five rescued people were admitted to Kaitaia Hospital in stable conditions.

Nick Burt, a spokesman for Maritime NZ which is leading the search, said an emergency beacon was activated at 8 p.m. local time. A helicopter became the first search and rescue vehicle to reach the remote location at 11:40 p.m., Burt told NZME media company.