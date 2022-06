SOFIA, Bulgaria — Three people were killed when a passenger train crashed into a truck at an unguarded railway crossing in northwestern Bulgaria Tuesday, authorities said.

According to initial data, the three victims were the truck driver and the two train drivers. Several passengers on the train were injured and taken to hospital.