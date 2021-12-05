“The randomized nature of the attacks - killing and maiming indiscriminately, is no accident. The intention of the junta is clear: create as much fear and panic as possible. Inflict as much pain, trauma, and suffering as they can, without a care as to who their victims are. Reinforce the message that anyone at any time can be killed, arrested, beaten, or wounded, simply for being in the wrong place,” said the statement, signed by the group’s spokesman and minister of international cooperation, Dr. Sasa.