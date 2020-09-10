One of the biggest lion subspecies, which once roamed its native northern Africa, Barbary lions were almost completely wiped out due to human activities. Many were killed by gladiators in Roman times, while hunting contributed to their extinction later.
It’s believed Barbary lions went extinct in the wild in the middle of the 1960s. Only a few dozen survived in the collection of the King of Morocco.
The Czech zoo is part of a pan-European endangered species program that coordinates efforts for their survival in captivity.
Currently, their global population is estimated at around 100.
