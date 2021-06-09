The New Delhi Television channel said the building collapsed onto another structure in a slum in the Malad West area of Mumbai.
Residents joined the fire and police officers in rescuing people and they took the seven injured to a hospital in the suburban Kandivali area.
Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly built.
In 2019, a three-story building collapsed in a hilly area in the northern Indian town of Solan following heavy rains, killing 14 people. A four-story building collapsed in Mumbai the same year and killed 10 people.