North Macedonia offered a temporarily residence for them, at the request of international media associations, until they leave for other countries.
They will be housed in the capital, Skopje.
North Macedonia is playing an active role in a major humanitarian operation to help Afghans who are seen as being in danger from the Taliban.
There are currently 534 Afghan evacuees in North Macedonia. Another 85 have left the country to take up permanent residence in France, Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Brazil and the United States.