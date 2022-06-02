4 Kenyans shot dead in protest against dangerous wildlife

NAIROBI, Kenya — A demonstration in Kenya against the threats posed by wildlife turned deadly when four protesters were shot dead, police said Thursday.
Thursday’s demonstration blocked the Nairobi-Mombasa highway for hours, as protesters placed rocks and burning tires on the road, leading police to intervene.
Residents have repeatedly called on the Kenya Wildlife Service to find a solution to the conflicts between people and animals, with farmers upset that elephants destroy their crops and at times kill people.
“These deaths could have been avoided with a little more understanding that the local communities are getting frustrated by the loss of human lives to wildlife,” the governor said.