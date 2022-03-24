But the fact the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing.

Playa del Carmen has been hit by several instances of violence, most recently in January, when two Canadians were killed at a local resort, apparently because of debts between international drug and weapons trafficking gangs.

There have been a series of brazen acts of violence along Mexico’s resort-studded Mayan Riviera coast, the crown jewel of the country’s tourism industry.

In November, a shootout on the beach of Puerto Morelos, just north of Playa del Carmen, left two suspected drug dealers dead. Authorities said some 15 gunmen were from a gang that apparently disputed control of drug sales there.

In late October, farther south in the laid-back destination of Tulum, two tourists — one a California travel blogger born in India and the other German — were caught in the apparent crossfire of rival drug dealers and killed.

Also Thursday, prosecutors in the north-central state of Guanajuato — long Mexico’s most violent state — said seven bodies had been found burned in the bed of a pickup truck.

The truck was found on the side of the road near the city of Celaya, and another body was found nearby.