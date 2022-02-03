The Baluchistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the twin attacks in a post on Twitter. Ahmed said both attacks were repulsed by the security forces.
The military initially gave a lower casualty report, saying four militants and a soldier had been killed.
Separatists and militants have regularly staged attacks in restive Baluchistan in recent years. Last week, militants killed 10 soldiers in an attack on a a security post there.
The separatists demand independence from the central government in Islamabad. Authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, but violence in Baluchistan has persisted.