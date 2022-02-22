Dujarric said the mission’s deputy chief and the force commander met with President Faustin Archange Touadera to try to gain their release as quickly as possible.
He condemned what he described as “another disinformation campaign around this incident which is underway on social media in an effort to continue to manipulate public sentiment,” but gave no details.
The Voice of America reported from Bangui that the four U.N. security officers were French soldiers and their arrest sparked false rumors that France had attempted to assassinate Central African Republic’s president.
VOA said the four were arrested after Marhenoir’s plane took off and a half-hour before a plane landed carrying Touadera home from Belgium.