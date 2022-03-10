Dozens of army troops and state police officers were sent to the largely Purepecha Indigenous town to quell the violence.
The town has long been the scene of disputes between the Viagras gang, self-defense patrols and rival gangs. The criminal groups have long extorted protection payments from avocado growers.
The town was built after the old village of Parangaricutiro was partly buried by the eruption of the Paracutin volcano in the 1940s.
Michoacan has been the scene of a protracted turf battle between the Viagras, also known as the United Cartels, and the Jalisco cartel.