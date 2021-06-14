By Associated PressJune 14, 2021 at 1:36 p.m. UTCsharecommentSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A 5.0 earthquake struck off the southeast coast of the Dominican Republic on Monday.The quake occurred at a depth of 54 miles (87 kilometers) and was felt in the Dominican Republic and parts of Puerto Rico.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightNo injuries or damage were reported.comment CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.