Jean Louis Paul Menard, director for the Grand’Anse police department, told AP that some bricks fell from the main cathedral in Jeremie and that students who were still in class panicked.

The quake was centered 11 miles (18 kilometers) north of Jeremie at a shallow depth of six miles (10 kilometers), the U.S. Geological Survey said. Jeremie is at the tip of Haiti’s southern region.