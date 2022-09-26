6 dead, 20 wounded in school shooting in Russia

MOSCOW — A gunman on Monday morning killed six people and wounded 20 others in a school in central Russia, local police said.

Governor of the Udmurtia region, Alexander Brechalov, said in a video statement that the still unidentified shooter got into a school in Izhevsk, the region’s capital, killed a guard and some of the children there. “There are victims among the children, there are wounded too,” Brechalov said.