WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Six people have been injured and dozens of homes evacuated in the New Zealand city of Christchurch after a huge gas explosion destroyed one home and damaged others.

The explosion Friday was felt for miles around, with some fearing it might have been an earthquake or a bomb. Footage of the aftermath shows the home was reduced to a pile of wood and rubble with flames coming out.

Authorities have confirmed it was a gas explosion although say they’re still investigating the cause.

Neighbor Ian Lackie told the Stuff website that he felt a pressure wave surge through his body and thought it might have been a plane crash. He says roofing tiles rained down like hail.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand say five neighboring properties were affected by fire.

