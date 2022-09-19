6 men face trial over links to gunman in 2020 Vienna attack

Four people were killed in the attack on Nov. 2, 2020, and the gunman also died. More than 20 other people, including a police officer, were wounded. Assailant Kujtim Fejzulai, a dual national of Austria and North Macedonia, had a previous conviction for trying to join IS in Syria.

BERLIN — Six men with alleged links to a sympathizer of the Islamic State group who carried out a deadly shooting in Vienna in 2020 will go on trial next month, a court in the Austrian capital said Monday.

The six men who are now scheduled to go on trial aren’t accused of direct participation in the attack but allegedly helped or influenced Fejzulai as he prepared for the shooting. The Vienna state court said that the trial will start on Oct. 18 and will last several months, the Austria Press Agency reported.