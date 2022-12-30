7 dead in Turkish restaurant blast; gas canister suspected

ISTANBUL — An explosion at a restaurant in western Turkey killed seven people on Friday, with one official saying a gas canister may have caused the blast.
Gov. Huseyin Aksoy said initial testimonies from a restaurant worker suggested there was a leak in a cooking gas canister, leading to an explosion at around 3:35 p.m. (1235 GMT; 7:35 a.m. EST).
Media also said there was a fire following the explosion in the Turkish doner kebab shop in the Nazilli district of Aydin. Footage showed fire trucks and ambulances at the scene.