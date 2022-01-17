The legal showdown is the latest case in Switzerland pitting environmental campaigners against big business. Holcim, the Swiss company, has argued that the site is important to help reduce reliance on other countries’ resources for its production of building materials.
Protesters against plans to expand the quarry had set up a makeshift campsite and squatted an abandoned house in the area before more than 100 police in riot gear, firing tear gas and rubber bullets, on March 30 expelled about 200 activists, according to Swiss media reported at the time.
On Monday, dozens of activists turned out outside the courtroom in the lakeside town of Nyon with banners or seated on the ground to support the defendants, who face up to six months in prison.
The trial is expected to run thorough Wednesday.
Holcim, which extracts stone used to make cement near the site, dropped the charges initially filed for trespassing, but public prosecutors have pursued the case.