He said among the dead was a prisoner who led the attempted jailbreak.

A statement posted online by the Chin National Organization, a regional ethnic group opposed to Myanmar’s military government, identified the prisoner as 28-year-old Salai Shalom Siang Thang Lian, known as “Van Dam,” a member of the Chin National Defense Force, the group’s armed wing.

Story continues below advertisement

Sagaing Region and neighboring Chin State are strongholds of armed resistance to the ruling military, which seized power in February last year from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Advertisement

Khin Shwe said those trying to escapee were both political detainees and common criminals.

He said the prisoners had defied orders to surrender broadcast over a loudspeaker as well as a warning shot. The authorities then opened fire, aiming at their legs, he said.

The state-run Myanma Alinn Daily newspaper reported that two hostages with minor neck injuries had been hospitalized.

Khin Shwe denied a report posted by Khin Thit, an online news service that operates underground because it has been banned by the government, that at least 30 people had been killed and 30 others wounded when the military stormed the prison to end a standoff between the prison authorities and inmates.

Story continues below advertisement

A report released Tuesday by the U.N. human rights office said people released from detention in Myanmar have described harsh prison conditions, including significant overcrowding.

Advertisement

“Physical distancing was impossible and there was no treatment for those who contracted COVID-19,” it said. It cited interviewees from three different prisons across Myanmar who described how some convicts were effectively encouraged by prison authorities to “discipline” political detainees, leading to widespread extortion and abuse.