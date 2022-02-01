“A truck headed in the opposite direction, collided with an ambulance and then collided head-on with a van,” the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations Iasi wrote online Tuesday, and urged people to drive safely.
“Attention should be on the road, not on the cell phone!” the inspectorate’s post added. “Remember that you are not the only person on the road, and the roads do not belong to you!”
Romania, a European Union country of around 19.5 million people, had the bloc’s highest road fatality rate in 2019 with 96 deaths per million inhabitants compared to a bloc average of 51 per million, according to data from Eurostat.