By Associated PressToday at 9:17 a.m. EDTPORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The epicenter of the quake was 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the survey.People in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear.