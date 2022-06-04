8 killed, 15 injured in factory fire in northern India

LUCKNOW, India — At least eight workers were killed and over a dozen others injured after a fire erupted in a chemical factory in northern India, police said Saturday.
The intensity of the blast blew off the factory’s roof, said Ajay Mishra, a rescue worker.
Authorities ordered an investigation.
In 2019, a fire caused by an electrical short circuit in a New Delhi factory producing handbags and other items killed 43 people. In a second major fire that year, a blaze in a six-story building’s illegal rooftop kitchen killed 17 people, also in New Delhi.