He asked that residents remain home and said the flooding was expected to last for days.
Muddy waters swept the Daratu, Qushtapa, Shamamk, Zhyan, Roshinbiri and Bahrka districts on Friday morning, flooding streets and homes. The scale of the damage and number of casualties is still unclear.
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said he was “deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage” caused by the flooding, as civil defense teams rushed to the scene and help the wounded and locate the missing.
“I’ve instructed all government agencies to provide immediate support and relief to areas affected,” Barzani tweeted.
The flooding comes as the Kurdish region copes with a record dry year. Water levels this year at Darbandikhan dam were the lowest in its 65-year history.