The Swedish Accident Investigation Authority dispatched a team to the the accident site outside Orebro, which sits 164 kilometers (102 miles) west of Stockholm.
The Dagens Nyheter newspaper identified the plane as a single-engine, propeller-driven De Havilland DHC-2 Beaver.
Prime Minister Stefan Lofven wrote on Twitter that it was “with great sadness and dismay” that he heard about the crash, and he expressed his “deepest sympathy.”
No further details were available. Police scheduled a news conference for Friday.