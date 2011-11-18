The Washington Post
(Kentaro Takahashi/Bloomberg)
‘The whole world waits’ with unease as drawn-out election and Trump’s unsubstantiated claims batter America’s image
The indecision continued to meet with anxiety around the globe, over what lies ahead for the U.S. political process — and more than a little glee from America’s traditional adversaries.

Away from U.S. election fever, coronavirus rages on

In victory or defeat, Trump didn't seem inclined to mount a robust effort against the pandemic through the end of the year.

Ethiopia conflict escalates as army sends more troops to Tigray region

The army’s deputy chief declared that the country had entered into “an unexpected war.”
Coronavirus

What’s reopened and what’s still restricted in 16 cities around the world

Post correspondents and contributors check on the progress of reopening from lockdowns in cities across Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America.
Kosovo President Hashim Thaci resigns to face war crimes charges in The Hague
Preliminary indictments against Thaci were announced in June, just days before he was to attend a White House meeting.
Denmark to kill 15 million minks after coronavirus mutation spreads to humans
The Danish government said the mutation could complicate efforts to find a vaccine.
Eta forecast to regain tropical storm strength and affect Florida, Gulf of Mexico
The system has brought disastrous flooding to Central America.
Trumpism is here to stay
“The Americans did not, as many had hoped, forcefully reject Trumpism — even if Biden wins in the end.”
We asked Kazakh celebrities what they think of ‘Borat.’ The verdict was less than ‘very nice.’
At least it makes you appreciate the real Kazakhstan more, said one TV host.
China is awash with schadenfreude over U.S. election tumult
Beijing has doubled down on promoting the legitimacy of Communist Party rule to its citizens.
Australia has almost eliminated the coronavirus — by putting faith in science
Political leaders persuaded Australians to take the pandemic seriously and implemented effective responses based on medical advice.
  • By A. Odysseus Patrick
  • 21 hours ago
Election cliffhanger captivates world, prompts fears for fate of U.S. democracy
The world watched with a mixture of apprehension, dismay and fear on Wednesday as the United States struggled to extricate itself from a divisive presidential election and appeared to face a protracted legal battle.
Hurricane Eta brings disastrous flooding to Central America, with concern growing in southeastern U.S.
After ravaging Nicaragua, Eta may redevelop and head toward Gulf of Mexico.
Around the world, election results sometimes take time to call
Here are examples of elections around the world in which a clear victor did not emerge right away.
Ethiopia sends troops into renegade northern province as long-simmering tensions explode
Ethiopia has accused the rulers of Tigray province of trying to steal military equipment.
  • By Ermias Tasfaye Daba and Lesley Wroughton
  • 1 day ago
Trump administration has record of criticizing foreign governments that declare victory in disputed votes
For the past four years, the U.S. government has offered stern words on disputed elections around the world.
Afghanistan’s one-man crusade to combat Kabul’s crime wave
The dramatic debut of Amrullah Saleh’s anti-crime effort was the demolition of a popular, upscale burger restaurant.
As U.S. election hangs in balance, America’s allies, rivals and foes watch for what’s next
The choice of an American president is always a matter of global importance. This time, however, the stakes are exceedingly high.
Hurricane Eta makes landfall in Nicaragua as a fierce Category 4 storm; flood disaster looms
After explosively intensifying in the Caribbean, Hurricane Eta is nearing Nicaragua and could dump three feet of rain in Central America.
Vienna gun attack by Islamic State sympathizer shatters an evening of revelry
Gunfire erupted in a central nightlife district, killing four and sending crowds of people running for cover.
How the U.S. election looks to pro-democracy activists around the world
Already accustomed to following U.S. politics because of its global impact, activists see echoes of and implications for their own struggles.
Suu Kyi’s party expected to win second term in Myanmar polls
Myanmar’s citizens go to the polls Sunday in an effort to sustain the fledgling democracy they helped install just five years ago
  • By Grant Peck | AP
  • 39 minutes ago
Japan’s Toyota sees profit slip, holding up despite pandemic
Toyota’s July-September profit fell 11% from a year earlier as the coronavirus pandemic slammed global demand, but Japan’s top automaker appeared to be holding up better than weaker rivals that have sunk into the red
  • By Yuri Kageyama | AP
  • 1 hour ago
Indonesians collect old phones to help students get online
When a garbage collector came to Ghina Ghaliya’s house in the Indonesian capital and asked if she had an old mobile phone his children could use to get online, it sparked an idea for a broader campaign to help students stuck at home by the coronavirus
  • By Edna Tarigan | AP
  • 1 hour ago
Final votes confirm New Zealand won’t legalize marijuana
New Zealand won’t be legalizing marijuana after the final votes in a referendum failed to change the result from election night — although it got close
  • By Nick Perry | AP
  • 5 hours ago
Hundreds march in Haiti after outrage over student’s slaying
Hundreds of protesters – many dressed in school uniforms – have marched through the streets of Haiti’s capital to demand answers after the kidnapping and killing of a young woman incensed the nation
  • By Evens Sanon | AP
  • 5 hours ago
