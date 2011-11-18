‘The whole world waits’ with unease as drawn-out election and Trump’s unsubstantiated claims batter America’s image
The indecision continued to meet with anxiety around the globe, over what lies ahead for the U.S. political process — and more than a little glee from America’s traditional adversaries.
Away from U.S. election fever, coronavirus rages on
In victory or defeat, Trump didn't seem inclined to mount a robust effort against the pandemic through the end of the year.
Ethiopia conflict escalates as army sends more troops to Tigray region
The army’s deputy chief declared that the country had entered into “an unexpected war.”
What’s reopened and what’s still restricted in 16 cities around the world
Post correspondents and contributors check on the progress of reopening from lockdowns in cities across Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America.
Preliminary indictments against Thaci were announced in June, just days before he was to attend a White House meeting.
The Danish government said the mutation could complicate efforts to find a vaccine.
The system has brought disastrous flooding to Central America.
“The Americans did not, as many had hoped, forcefully reject Trumpism — even if Biden wins in the end.”
At least it makes you appreciate the real Kazakhstan more, said one TV host.
Beijing has doubled down on promoting the legitimacy of Communist Party rule to its citizens.
Political leaders persuaded Australians to take the pandemic seriously and implemented effective responses based on medical advice.
The world watched with a mixture of apprehension, dismay and fear on Wednesday as the United States struggled to extricate itself from a divisive presidential election and appeared to face a protracted legal battle.
Hurricane Eta brings disastrous flooding to Central America, with concern growing in southeastern U.S.
After ravaging Nicaragua, Eta may redevelop and head toward Gulf of Mexico.
Here are examples of elections around the world in which a clear victor did not emerge right away.
Ethiopia has accused the rulers of Tigray province of trying to steal military equipment.
Trump administration has record of criticizing foreign governments that declare victory in disputed votes
For the past four years, the U.S. government has offered stern words on disputed elections around the world.
The dramatic debut of Amrullah Saleh’s anti-crime effort was the demolition of a popular, upscale burger restaurant.
The choice of an American president is always a matter of global importance. This time, however, the stakes are exceedingly high.
After explosively intensifying in the Caribbean, Hurricane Eta is nearing Nicaragua and could dump three feet of rain in Central America.
Gunfire erupted in a central nightlife district, killing four and sending crowds of people running for cover.
Already accustomed to following U.S. politics because of its global impact, activists see echoes of and implications for their own struggles.
Myanmar’s citizens go to the polls Sunday in an effort to sustain the fledgling democracy they helped install just five years ago
Toyota’s July-September profit fell 11% from a year earlier as the coronavirus pandemic slammed global demand, but Japan’s top automaker appeared to be holding up better than weaker rivals that have sunk into the red
When a garbage collector came to Ghina Ghaliya’s house in the Indonesian capital and asked if she had an old mobile phone his children could use to get online, it sparked an idea for a broader campaign to help students stuck at home by the coronavirus
New Zealand won’t be legalizing marijuana after the final votes in a referendum failed to change the result from election night — although it got close
Hundreds of protesters – many dressed in school uniforms – have marched through the streets of Haiti’s capital to demand answers after the kidnapping and killing of a young woman incensed the nation