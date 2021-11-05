South Africans remain uneasy after the country was rocked by its worst violence since the end of apartheid in July, when the jailing of former leader Zuma for contempt of court exacerbated the internal divisions in the ANC. The internal divisions, combined with lingering anger at widespread poverty, sparked a week of deadly unrest. There were riots, looting and the burning of shopping malls and factories in two provinces and more than 300 people died.