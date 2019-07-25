Europe braced for a second devastating heat wave on Thursday, with life-threating temperatures slated to break records across the continent.

The latest heat wave is one of the most intense on record, shattering all-time highs on Wednesday in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Some of these may only stand for one day, and be beaten on Thursday, when temperatures are forecast to be even higher from France north into Britain and eastward to Germany.

London and Paris are bracing for their hottest days on record, with numerous other cities likely to see their hottest temperatures since data collection began. Temperatures in the French capital in particular were expected to reach a jaw-dropping 109 Fahrenheit (43C).

“No one is safe in such temperatures,” said Agnès Buzyn, France’s health minister. “This is the first time that this affects departments in the north of the country … populations that are not accustomed to such heat.”

“Heat waves are a serious problem for older and ill people,” Anton Hofreiter, leader of Germany’s Green Party in parliament, told Der Spiegel. He said Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government was not doing enough to support those affected and cited France as a role model.

Twenty of France’s administrative departments — from Paris north toward the English Channel — were placed on the highest possible alert level.

Elisabeth Borne, France’s minister of sustainable development, urged citizens to cancel or postpone all unnecessary travel during the heat wave, expected to last until Friday. The SNCF, France’s state-owned railway company, allowed customers to exchange or cancel free of charge any Thursday travel to the 20 northern regions particularly affected.

In Belgium, where the government activated a “code red” alert over the hot weather for the first time, some regional trains were likewise out of service because the equipment couldn’t stand the heat.

The mercury in Belgium hit 103.8F on Wednesday, the hottest since records began to be kept in 1833, and temperatures were expected to be even hotter on Thursday.

Punishing heat — in historic cities largely without widespread air conditioning, especially in homes — has become Europe’s new normal.

In much of Europe, air conditioning has often been seen as a luxury, and even an American-style indulgence. But that is changing, said Sacha Gaillard, a technician with Les Bons Artisans, a French company that, among other things, installs air conditioners.



People gather at the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris on July 23, 2019, as a new heatwave hits Europe. (Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images)

“We are in a situation where people cannot live,” he said, noting that the company’s air conditioning business across France has increased exponentially in the past five years. “[People] can’t sleep at their apartments. Air conditioning is no longer a comfort. It’s a necessity. It’s as if people had no heat in winter.”

[In Europe, a historic heat wave is shattering records with astonishing ease, may hasten Arctic melt]

Long-term, human-caused climate change makes extreme heat events like this one more likely to occur, more severe, and longer lasting, according to numerous scientific studies.

For example, a recent scientific analysis, which has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed science journal, showed that the early summer heat wave in Europe was at least five times more likely to occur in the current climate than if human-caused warming had not occurred.

Globally, 2019 is on its way to being one of the top five hottest years since records began in the late 19th century, and in part because of the hot weather in Europe, July may rank as the hottest month on record. June 2019 already was.

The cause of this heat wave is a large area of high pressure, known as a “heat dome,” that has temporarily rerouted the typical flow of the jet stream and allowed hot air from Africa to surge northward. This weather feature is unusually intense, allowing for all-time temperature records to fall at the hottest time of year, when such records are usually so high they are difficult to topple.

The weather pattern responsible for this heat event is similar to the one that brought record heat to parts of Europe in late June into early July. However, this one is going to migrate northeast into Scandinavia, breaking records in Norway and Sweden late this weekend, and then it may go on to elevate temperatures across the Arctic Ocean, accelerating the melting of an already anemic sea ice cover.

The rising temperatures also heated up the political climate.

German news magazine Der Spiegel reported on a plan by the Green Party — which has become a major political force partially due to its push to decrease emissions and combat climate change — to prepare Germany for future heat waves. In their policy paper, Green Party officials propose a “right to home office” for all employees and a “right to be given the day off in case of excessively hot weather” for employees working outside.

The heat wave coincided with a visit of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to France earlier this week, where she addressed the National Assembly on Tuesday — a speech that triggered calls for boycotts from right-wing politicians.

“You don’t have to listen to us,” Thunberg said in her address, “but you do have to listen to the science.”

Freedman reported from Washington. Rick Noack in Berlin, Jennifer Hassan in London, and Michael Birnbaum in Riga, Latvia contributed to this report.

