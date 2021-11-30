Governing party Congresswoman Catalina del Real called the vote “a great news for life.”
Maite Orsini of the left-leaning Broad Front expressed “great frustration,” but added, “We are going to continue to fight.”
She said the measure would be resubmitted at an unspecified future date, but noted that the incoming Congress elected on Nov. 21 will be somewhat more conservative than the current body.
Chile permits interruption of pregnancies only in cases of rape, danger to the mother’s life or an inviable fetus.
The Humanas Corporation, a women’s rights group, estimates 60,000 to 70,000 clandestine abortions occur yearly in Chile.