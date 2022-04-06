Abu Dhabi to ban single-use plastic bags from June

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The capital of the United Arab Emirates announced Wednesday it would start banning single-use plastic bags from June, the oil-rich country’s latest move to advance its ambitious carbon reduction goals.
It follows a similar announcement from the neighboring emirate of Dubai that it would start applying a 25-fil (6 cent) charge to plastic bags in July, also with the aim of phasing the disposable bags out in two years.
The UAE, a major oil producer and the host of next year’s United Nations climate summit, has declared it aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 — a target that remains difficult to assess.
Plastic bags are known as one of the most problematic kinds of garbage, polluting streets and waterways and harming birds and marine creatures.