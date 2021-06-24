Karajah said Banat had been threatened with arrest before by Palestinian officials but that he was motivated to keep up his criticism, in campaigns and on social media, of a government that he saw as corrupt and ineffective. Banat, 42, had been subjected to threats and a possible assignation attempt when gunmen attacked his house in Dura about six weeks ago with shots and stun grenades, Karajah said. That attack had led Banat to sleep at his uncle’s house in Hebron.