Last year, and with threats of a Russian veto, the Security Council officially closed three border crossings into Syria — from Iraq, Jordan and Turkey. That shutdown left over 1 million people in northeast Syria, another area outside government-control and where aid used to cross from Iraq, in extreme need, according to the U.N. It forced 19 out of 50 U.N.-supported health centers to shut while authorities struggled to meet essential needs to fight the pandemic.