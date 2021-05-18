Dangerous cheap alcoholic drinks are a perennial problem in Cambodia’s poor rural areas, and several accidental poisonings are reported each year.
Rice wine is typically made in small batches in homes in the countryside and is popular at events such as weddings, funerals and village festivals. Alcohol is sometimes added to boost the drink’s potency, but if it is not distilled properly it can contain methanol, which can cause blindness or death.
A police officer in Sarika Keo commune, where the deaths occurred, said the victims became sick and died starting on the day of the funeral through last Sunday. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release information to the media.