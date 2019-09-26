

Afghan presidential candidates Abdullah Abdullah waits before take part in a presidential debate in Kabul on Sept. 26, 2019. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images)

The main challenger to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Saturday’s elections said that a fraud-marred result “will be contested” and his supporters would not be willing to “sacrifice” a legitimate victory at the polls.

Abdullah Abdullah, Afghanistan’s chief executive, did not say what he would do if massive fraud takes place, but suggested Thursday it would be up to Ghani to “act responsibly.”

“The results will not be accepted if there is clear evidence of fraud,” he said in an interview at his residence. “The signs are not good … it is not an ideal situation for the country,” he said, referring to warnings by opposition groups and leaders, including himself, that Ghani and his government will try to rig the polls.

The tense election is being held under tight security, with more than 2,500 of 7,400 polling centers to be closed because Taliban insurgents have threatened to attack them. The group has already bombed one Ghani campaign rally, killing 24 people, and the office of his top running-mate, killing another 30. The insurgent group has denounced the election as fake.

But concerns about fraud are equally high among the public and observers because it could trigger political chaos. This nearly came to pass in the 2014 presidential election, in which Ghani and Abdullah were also the top two contenders. This time there are 16 other candidates in the race, but few have campaigned seriously.

In the 2014 race, complaints of fraud were so widespread that the process collapsed amid threats of violence by armed political factions. Finally, after a failed recount, U.S. officials brokered an uneasy power-sharing agreement between the two rivals, which has proved dysfunctional and embittered.



Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah waits before a presidential debate in Kabul on Sept. 26, 2019. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images)

This time there are 16 other candidates in the race, but few have campaigned seriously. Ghani, 70, who has run a vigorous and expensive campaign, is expected to win a first round with over 50 percent of the vote. But opponents have accused the president of vote-buying and other electoral abuses, which he and his spokesmen have denied.

Abdullah, 59, has campaigned largely by attacking the president as a remote and self-centered leader who has deceived and disappointed the public. He has depicted himself as a more honorable politician who has twice agreed to concede an election for the good of the nation, first in 2009 in a close and fraud-plagued race against then-President Hamid Karzai, and then in 2014 against Ghani.

“The people who are supporting me, from the grass roots to the top, they say that this time somebody else should make sacrifices,” he said in the interview.

Susannah George contributed to this report.

