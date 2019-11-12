“In consultations with our international partners especially the U.S., we have adopted a mechanism and approach to make sure the release of these three men wouldn’t reinforce the … enemy and intensify attacks by them,” he said.

All three prisoners are members of deadly Haqqani wing of the Taliban that include Anas Haqqani, a younger brother of the group’s leader, Mali Khan and Hafiz Rashid. They were held in a government detention center inside Bagram military base.

The professors are a U.S. national, Kevin King, and Australian, Timothy Weeks. Both were teaching at the American University of Afghanistan and were kidnapped in 2016.

Ghani also said the hard decision was made to show his government’s intention that it wants peace and also to build trust for the face-to-face talks.

