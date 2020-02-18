By Susannah George closeSusannah GeorgeForeign correspondent covering Afghanistan and PakistanEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFebruary 18, 2020 at 8:14 AM ESTISLAMABAD, Pakistan — The announcement comes after months of political uncertainty and just days after U.S. and Taliban negotiators announced they had reached a conditional peace deal that could be signed as soon as the end of the month. This is a developing story and will be updated. Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the worldLike Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy