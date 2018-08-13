An Afghan security officer checks a family who have escaped from the volatile city of Ghazni at the entrance to Kabul, Aug. 13, 2018. (HEDAYATULLAH AMID/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The Afghan government deployed hundreds of additional troops to battle Taliban insurgents in the beleaguered provincial capital of Ghazni, authorities announced Monday, three days after the militants overran parts of the strategic eastern city in a massive onslaught.

The Taliban’s four-pronged assault began Friday following months of repeated warnings by lawmakers and civilians about growing infiltration by the militants in Ghazni’s urban areas. The attack was seen as another major blow to the shaky U.S.-backed government of President Ashraf Ghani.

Tens of thousands of civilians have been trapped in their homes in Ghazni, which lies about 130 miles southwest of Kabul on a key highway linking the Afghan capital with the country’s southern and southwestern regions. Ghazni, the seat of the province of the same name, is regarded as the cradle of Afghanistan’s culture and once was the capital of one of its ancient empires.

Some residents are without food and water, and electricity and phone connections have been cut. Many residents are unable to flee because of the intensity of the fighting, which involves U.S. airstrikes and land mines planted by the insurgents.

Afghan Defense Minister Tariq Shah Bahrami said in Kabul that about 1,000 fresh troops have arrived in Ghazni, where the Taliban has had far more presence and fighters than the government forces, according to lawmakers.



This screen grab taken from AFPTV video on Aug. 13, 2018, shows an injured man receiving medical treatment at Ghazni Provincial Hospital on Aug. 12 in the Afghan city of Ghazni. (MOHAMMAD ANWAR DANISHYAR/AFP/Getty Images)

There were reports of street-to-street fighting in some areas early in the day, with flames rising from several parts of the town.

“With the deployment of additional troops to the city, we have prevented the collapse of Ghazni province,” Bahrami told a news conference.

Fazl Fazely, a senior adviser to Ghani, said in a tweet that government forces “have been deployed in all roundabouts and important roads in the city.”

Bahrami said nearly 100 government security forces and 30 civilians have been killed in the fighting and that 50 Afghan commandos are missing. He put Taliban fatalities at 194. The U.S. military in Kabul said 140 insurgents were killed in airstrikes in the last three days.

Like other officials, Bahrami claimed that the government has the situation in Ghazni under control.

The Taliban rejected that claim and denied the reports of its death toll in the assault, the largest on Ghazni since the radical Islamist group was ousted from power in Kabul 17 years ago.

The gravity of the situation and vulnerability of the civilians, as well as lack of medicine and doctors in Ghazni’s hospital, prompted the United Nations in Afghanistan to urge the warring sides to ensure the protection of noncombatants.

“We call on all parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect the lives and rights of civilians and to protect civilian infrastructure,” said Rik Peeperkorn, acting U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan. “Notably, parties to the conflict need to ensure that access to medical services is not denied and respect for medical facilities and staff is upheld.”

Medication at the main hospital is reportedly becoming scarce, and people are unable to safely bring casualties for treatment. Main access roads both north and south of the city to larger cities where medical facilities are available are contested and unsafe for people to travel, Peeperkorn added.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said a short lull in the clashes allowed the organization to dispatch some aid for some of the wounded.

“With a break in the fighting, we have been able to provide the provincial hospital in Ghazni with fuel and emergency medical supplies to treat over 100 people,” it said in a statement.

