The results are considered preliminary, and opponents have 48 hours to file protests with the election complaints commission, which then has two weeks to review them. Some observers said the narrowness of Ghani’s win, which required only 50.1 percent of the vote, might lead to a second round of voting.

The tensely awaited news of the results came amid nationwide tensions over the repeatedly postponed polling and troubled vote-count. Abdullah’s supporters have held rallies in the capital and numerous provinces, demanding that several hundred thousand questionable ballots be recounted but then boycotting the actual recount.

The election turnout was extremely low, with less than 2 million ballots cast among more than 9 million registered voters, suggesting that either winner would have a weak governing mandate. But Ghani, who was forced to share power with Abdullah after a fraud-plagued election in 2015, has asserted that a victory would give him a strong mandate to lead Afghan peace talks with Taliban insurgents.

The election commission head, Hawa Alam Nuristani, thanked the nation for its patience as the panel struggled to hold “transparent and fair elections” while coping with insurgent violence, technical complications and lack of money and staff. The election employed biometric technology for the first time to count votes, and there were significant discrepancies between the number of paper ballots and the biometric data results.

In a formal live ceremony, Nuristani read out the results for 13 candidates who had polled a total of 1.824 million votes. She said Ghani received 934,868 votes and Abdullah 720,099. Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a former Islamist militia leader, received 70,243 votes, and Rahmatullah Nabil, a former national intelligence chief, received 33,292.

