“Twelve among them died in the same night in the cells where they were detained,” he said in a statement.
An investigation has been opened into the deaths, he said.
The deaths come less than a month after Human Rights Watch reported that Burkina Faso security forces allegedly executed 31 men hours after their arrests during a counterterrorism operation in the northern town of Djibo.
The latest arrests come amid a worsening security situation in the northern Sahel region where jihadist groups linked to the Islamic State and al-Qaida are increasing attacks. The violence has killed hundreds of people and displaced more than 775,000 others.
