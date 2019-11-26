By Associated Press November 26, 2019 at 4:04 AM ESTPARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron says a midair collision between two helicopters has killed 13 French soldiers fighting against Islamic extremists in Mali. Macron expressed “deep sadness” at the news of the Monday evening crash, which took place during a combat operation. He expressed his support for the French military and stressed the “courage of the French soldiers” fighting the persistent Islamic threat in the Sahel region.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy