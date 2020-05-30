Government spokesman Remis Fulgance Dandjinou said the attack was in response to increased efforts by the army to stem growing violence across the once peaceful West African country.
Nearly 2,000 people were killed last year as local defense groups and the military sought to stem the violence by militants linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.
Already deaths have increased more than 40% this year, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.
Local defense groups and government security forces have been accused of targeting the Peuhl, or Fulani, ethnic group for its perceived support of the jihadists. Friday’s attack was most likely in retaliation “for targeting the Fulani people,” said Siaka Coulibaly with the Center for Public Policy Monitoring by Citizens.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.