ALGIERS, Algeria — The Algerian defense ministry says a military helicopter crashed overnight in a remote area of the northwestern province of Tiaret, killing the two officers on board.

The helicopter that crashed in Rechaiga, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) southwest of the capital Algiers, was on a “night mission of reconnaissance”, the ministry said Thursday without providing details.

An investigation has been opened to determine the causes of the crash.

