A police report seen by The Associated Press says officers fled amid heavy gunfire by an unknown number of men speaking Somali. Two policemen were wounded.

It is not clear who killed the suspects in custody, but police blame the extremists. Kenyan police are often accused of extrajudicial executions.

The al-Qaida-affiliated al-Shabab has carried out attacks inside Kenya after it sent troops in 2011 to Somalia to fight the extremists.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD