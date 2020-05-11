The attacks come as COVID-19 spreads in the West African nation. Niger on Monday has recorded 821 cases, including 46 deaths and 624 recoveries.
Extremism has grown in West Africa’s Sahel region south of the Sahara Desert, with attacks increasing near the borders of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, where many jihadists linked to al-Qaida or the Islamic State groups operate.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.