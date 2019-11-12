ALGIERS, Algeria — An Algerian court has sentenced 22 young protesters to a year in prison for waving Berber flags at pro-democracy demonstrations that have shaken the country’s political system all year.

The verdict was handed down early Tuesday after a tense, marathon trial marked by demonstrations outside the courtroom. The 22 were also fined 30,000 dinars ($250) each, accused of threatening national unity by waving the Amazigh flag, emblem of the Berber identity.