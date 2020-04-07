The attack has not been claimed but bore the mark of armed groups linked to al-Qaida or the Islamic State group that are present in the Gao region.
This is the second major attack since the beginning of the year against army positions in the Gao region. More than 30 soldiers were killed near the end of March in an attack on the village of Tarkint.
The attacks come at a time when the government has announced its intention to open dialogue with armed groups linked to al-Qaida.
