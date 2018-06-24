Ethiopians rally in solidarity with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Meskel Square in the capital, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Saturday, June 23, 2018. A deadly explosion struck the huge rally for Ethiopia’s reformist new prime minister on Saturday shortly after he spoke and was waving to the crowd that had turned out in numbers unseen in recent years in the East African nation. (Mulugeta Ayene/Associated Press)

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopia’s health minister says a second person has died after Saturday’s explosion at a massive rally in the capital for the new prime minister.

Health Minister Amir Aman says on Twitter that the person died at a local hospital in intensive care.

More than 150 people were injured in the blast, several of them critically.

State broadcaster ETV reports that nine police officials have been arrested, including the deputy head of Addis Ababa’s police commission.

Witnesses say a man in the crowd tried to throw a grenade at Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed but was restrained by people around him.

Tens of thousands had gathered to cheer a wave of reforms under the young leader, who took office in April.

The ruling party has blamed “desperate anti-peace elements” for the attack.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.