CAIRO — Irrigation ministers from three key Nile Basin countries have wrapped up a two-day meeting in Sudan’s capital without agreeing on differences over Ethiopia’s soon-to-be-finished Blue Nile dam.

Sudan Irrigation Minister Yasser Abbas told reporters in Khartoum on Saturday that “achievements” were made but there are “differences” on filling the giant reservoir and operating rules of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. He says Ethiopia proposed four to seven years to fill the reservoir, without elaborating.