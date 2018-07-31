BANGUI, Central African Republic — The Russian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the deaths of three Russian journalists in Central African Republic.

The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday identified the journalists as Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguyev and Orkhan Dzhemal. The ministry expressed condolences to their families and said it was working on bringing the bodies home.

A local official in the Central African Republic says the three were killed in an ambush outside the town of Sibut.

Marcelin Yoyo, a Sibut deputy official, said they left the town after dark on Monday and were ambushed about 23 kilometers (14 miles) outside of Sibut.

Yoyo says their driver fled and informed authorities early Tuesday.

The United Nations mission in Central African Republic said the bodies have been recovered and are at the mission hospital in Sibut.

