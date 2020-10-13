He said the cause of the fire is yet to be established.
Shelutete did not say how the fire that has been burning for more than a day has affected wildlife or vegetation, but he assured tourists of their safety. The mountain is popular with hikers and climbers.
Mt. Kilimanjaro is the highest single free-standing mountain in the world, with a height of 19,443 feet.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.